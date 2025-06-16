'We need to do something' - Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea's attacking transfer plans amid links with Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens after sending Jadon Sancho back to Man Utd
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has opened up on the Blues' transfer plans regarding attacking options following Jadon Sancho’s departure.
- Maresca reveals Chelsea's transfer plans
- Plotting a move for a winger this summer
- Linked with move for Dortmund's Gittens