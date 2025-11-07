Enzo Fernandez's messy love triangle involving Wanda Nara takes new twist as Mauro Icardi's ex-wife furiously denies affair

It was reported back in October that model and TV presenter Nara had sent a flirty message to World Cup winner Fernandez. Said contact was said to have been made despite the 24-year-old being in a relationship with childhood sweetheart Cervantes.

The matter was further complicated by the fact that Fernandez’s partner is taking part in the Argentinian version of Celebrity MasterChef - a show that is hosted by Nara. Cervantes will have to interact with Nara throughout that production.

Said meetings will take place after Nara allegedly said to Fernandez after spotting him back in his native South America: "I just saw you in the neighbourhood, write to me if you want." It was claimed that the Chelsea star made Cervantes aware of the message.