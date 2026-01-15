Enzo Fernandez to leave Chelsea?! Midfielder 'considering his future' amid PSG interest after Enzo Maresca exit

The all-action midfielder joined Chelsea in a British transfer record £107 million ($144m) deal in 2023. He endured a slow start to his time with the Blues, but has grown into an on-field leader - with the captain’s armband often being passed in his direction.

More goals have also been added to his game, with the 24-year-old already up to eight efforts this season - as he looks to reach double figures for the first time since leaving River Plate in his homeland.

Fernandez is seemingly prepared to consider another fresh start as he had enjoyed a productive working relationship with former boss Maresca. He admitted to being left “sad” at seeing the Italian move on.

He posted on social media: “Mister, thank you for everything shared and experienced during this stage, I learned a lot and I value every advice and experience. Wishing you and your coaching staff, Willy, Dani, Robi, Marcos and Mickey, all the best. We won two titles together that I will never forget. Much success to you and hopefully our paths will cross again in the future. A big hug.”

