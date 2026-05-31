Next stop, England?! Xavi tips Pep Guardiola for blockbuster international job as incredible post-Man City plan is revealed

Xavi believes he already knows what the next chapter holds for the tactical genius. He suggested that club football may no longer offer the challenges his former boss craves. Speaking at a Q&A hosted by Heineken ahead of the Champions League final, Xavi was adamant about what comes next.

“He’s a genius and you never know in the brain of a genius and what he will do but if I have to say something, maybe he’s waiting for a national team," Xavi explained. "In terms of clubs, he did everything so I think the new challenge for him will be a national team.”