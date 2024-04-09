England women player ratings vs Ireland: Keira Walsh runs the show and Leah Williamson makes impressive return as Lionesses ease to Euro qualifier victory

Goals from Lauren James and Alex Greenwood ensured that Sarina Wiegman's side emerged victorious in Dublin, despite some shaky moments at the end

England picked up their first win in qualifying for the 2025 Women's Euro with a 2-0 victory over Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday night, bouncing back from Friday's disappointing draw against Sweden in comfortable, if unspectacular, fashion. It was relatively smooth sailing for the Lionesses once Lauren James had given them the lead after only 12 minutes, though the European champions didn't need to get out of second gear despite Ireland ending the game strongly.

It was a superb cross from Keira Walsh, the game's stand-out performer, that led to the opening goal, Lucy Bronze's header deflecting into the path of James, who made no mistake with a clinical finish inside the box. Alex Greenwood doubled the lead just six minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Jess Park's shot was blocked by the arm of Ruesha Littlejohn, and she had the chance to score from a second spot-kick on the half-hour mark too, but saw that effort cannon back off the post.

Though that seemed a commanding lead from how little Ireland had created, and it could've been a greater one had Fran Kirby scored from Beth Mead's perfectly cushioned header, the hosts rallied late. Megan Campbell caused problems with her long throws and a Katie McCabe free-kick created a huge chance, Louise Quinn squaring the ball at the back post only for Caitlin Hayes to somehow fail to get the necessary touch to turn it into a goal.

Hayes had another opportunity a few minutes later but found Hannah Hampton in a good position to save, and then McCabe caused the goalkeeper concern when she blocked her kick, only for the Chelsea star to comfortably stop her eventual effort and preserve her clean sheet.

GOAL rates England's players from the Aviva Stadium...