What is England's record vs Spain? Three Lions head-to-head stats against La Roja

Ahead of their upcoming clash in the final of the UEFA Euro 2024, GOAL brings to you the all time head to head stats between Spain vs England.

Three-time European champions Spain will take on England, searching for their first continental title, in the UEFA Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

La Roja have been the 2024 edition's standout team, showcasing some brilliant attacking football and dumping out a series of European heavyweights en route to the final.

They will appear in a European final for the fifth time in their history. They have won three of the four final appearances, losing only to hosts France at the 1984 European Championship.

Gareth Southgate's resilient and battle-hardened England stands in the way of a historic triumph in the German capital. The Three Lions had to rely on the late heroics of Ollie Watkins in a gritty 2-1 win over the Netherlands, as the Euro 2020 runners-up reached successive continental finals in dramatic fashion.

Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.