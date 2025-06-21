England Under-21s player ratings vs Spain: Harvey Elliott and James McAtee send Young Lions into semi-finals of Euros as Charlie Cresswell puts on defensive masterclass against Spain

England's young Premier League stars scored early and late as well as a superb defensive rearguard from the Toulouse ace secured the last eight win.

England kept their Under-21 European Championship title defence hopes alive with a battling 3-1 quarter-final win over Spain on Saturday night.

The Young Lions made a shaky start and looked to have conceded a penalty when Diego Lopez's shot struck the arm of Charlie Cresswell, only for referee Simone Sozza to overturn his initial decision following a VAR review.

Lee Carsley's side were buoyed by that reprieve and took the lead in the 10th minute when captain James McAtee swept home the loose ball after Spain failed to deal with a corner.

England doubled their lead five minutes later when goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe let Jarell Quansah's 25-yard shot squirm away from him, and Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott was on hand to tap home the rebound.

The Bayer Leverkusen-linked centre-back then gifted the Spaniards a way back into the game when he stuck out a lazy leg to concede a penalty and Javi Guerra made it 2-1 in the 39th minute.

Cresswell was inches away from restoring their two-goal cushion but ended up firing a header into the side netting soon after the restart. England were indebted to keeper James Beadle around the hour mark when the Brighton youngster made a double save as the defending champions were increasingly put on the back foot.

Tyler Morton and Jack Hinshelwood, especially, missed chances to put the game to bed in the contest's final quarter but substitute Jonathan Rowe then won his side a penalty at the death, and Elliott Anderson dispatched the resulting spotkick.

In a repeat of the final from two years ago, England, who saw Spain's Rafa Marin sent off after the final whistle, came through a stern test to advance to the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face the Netherlands on Wednesday.

