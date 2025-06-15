England Under-21s player ratings vs Slovenia: Ethan Nwaneri and Harvey Elliott fail to shine as Young Lions are held to frustrating Euros draw

England lacked inspiration despite fielding stars like Nwaneri and Elliott, but Tino Livramento and James Beadle were among those who impressed.

England Under-21s were held to a draw in their second European Championship fixture as Slovenia deservedly earned a point on a baking evening in Nitra, Slovakia.

Lee Carsley's side started in sloppy fashion as Slovenia went close on a few occasions, with one effort deflecting wide before Svit Seslar's overhead kick landed on the roof of the net. James McAtee had the Young Lions' first real sight of goal but could only drag his effort comfortably wide before Nwanneri failed to connect with Jonathan Rowe's fizzing low cross from point-blank range.

Positive signs began to emerge towards half-time as Harvey Elliott hit the woodwork and the start to the second half offered more encouragement as McAtee forced Martin Turk into a smart save before instinctively firing the rebound wide.

Article continues below

Carsley showed no fear in introducing fresh faces from the bench but no breakthrough arrived, leaving England on four points in Group B ahead of their next game against Germany on Wednesday..

GOAL rates England's players from Stadion pod Zoborom...