England squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about England's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

England are undoubtedly one of the powerhouses in world football, with some legendary players having donned the Three Lions' shirt. However, when it comes to luck, the European side have often fallen short. Despite their historic status, England have managed to win only a single major trophy, way back in the 1966 World Cup, where they defeated Germany to lift the coveted title.

Since that iconic triumph, England have faced a series of disappointments on the grandest stage. They came agonizingly close to reaching the final in the 2018 edition of the tournament, only to be knocked out by Croatia in the semi-final, despite taking an early lead.

In 2022, they were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals as Harry Kane, of all people, missed a crucial chance to equalize in the dying minutes via a penalty. Much like their World Cup luck, England have endured similar heartbreak in the European Championships.

Having never won the Euros, they came painfully close in both 2021 and 2024, reaching the final in consecutive tournaments. However, it was Italy who denied them in 2021, followed by Spain in 2024, marking the end of Gareth Southgate’s tenure as manager of the Three Lions.

Now, with knockout specialist Thomas Tuchel at the helm, English fans will be optimistic about finally breaking the decades-long curse and lifting the iconic trophy at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026. Could it finally be coming home? Let’s assess their chances by taking a closer look at their squad strength.