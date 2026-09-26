England player ratings vs Spain: Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane shine in frantic Wembley defeat

England’s UEFA Nations League campaign began with a tactically engrossing but ultimately disappointing 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley. The Three Lions found themselves behind within two minutes as Lamine Yamal clinicaly exploited defensive lapses. However, Thomas Tuchel’s side displayed impressive resilience, turning the game on its head with a four-minute double salvo. Gordon equalised in the 36th minute before Kane capitalised on a Nic O'Reilly assist to give England a -2-1 lead heading into the break.
The second half saw Spain’s superior control of the half-spaces take over. Alex Baena levelled the scores on the hour mark before Mikel Oyarzabal, a familiar thorn in England’s side, secured the win in the 74th minute. Despite England enjoying 47% possession and creating significant counter-attacking opportunities, a bizarre penalty incident involving Kane and a late defensive reshuffle prevented them from salvaging a point in this high-octane encounter.