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Tom Maston

England player ratings vs Panama: Jude Bellingham, take a bow! Magnificent midfielder lifts drab Three Lions to secure top spot in World Cup group

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England
J. Bellingham
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Panama vs England

Jude Bellingham was the star of the show as England secured top spot in Group L at the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday. The midfielder broke the deadlock shortly after the hour mark before assisting Harry Kane soon after as Thomas Tuchel's side produced an otherwise uninspiring display despite the positive result.

England made five changes following their disappointing draw with Ghana last time out, and one of those who came in, Marcus Rashford, forced Orlando Mosquera into a decent save low to his right with an effort from the edge of the box.

The Three Lions failed to kick on from there, though, and Jordan Pickford was forced into a save shortly after the hydration break after Jose Luis Rodriguez got in behind the England backline.

Rashford had a couple more opportunities before half-time, as he first headed over then curled a free-kick narrowly wide, and it was he who had the first chance of the second period when he raced down the left and drove into the side-netting.

Kane forced Mosquera into a save shortly after before England finally broke the deadlock when Bellingham managed to hook a volley in at the near post from Bukayo Saka's corner. Five minutes later, the Real Madrid man turned provider when he crossed for Kane to head home from close range and become England's top scorer in World Cup history.

Tuchel's side will now travel to Atlanta on Wednesday for their last-32 clash as they aim to end 60 years of hurt in North America.

GOAL rates England's players from New Jersey...

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (6/10):

    Decent save to deny Rodriguez midway through the first half. Distribution was a little off at times, but swept up well enough.

    Jarell Quansah (5/10):

    Brought in for the injured James but didn't offer anywhere near the same attacking threat. Became the latest right-back option to fall foul of the injury bug and was forced off shortly after the hour-mark.

    Ezri Konsa (4/10):

    Gifted Panama a half-chance in the opening seconds and took some time to recover his composure. Very hit-and-miss from the Aston Villa man.

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Easily the most assured of the England centre-back duo. Amazing he didn't start the tournament opener.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Left a little too much space in behind at times, but showed his quality on the ball. Excellent ball over the top for Bellingham in the build-up to the second goal.

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  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Elliot Anderson (4/10):

    Overrun at times without Rice alongside him and he lost possession more often than he would have liked. Set-piece deliveries weren't great, either. Might have had 116 million other things on his mind, to be fair...

    Jude Bellingham (9/10):

    Deployed in a deeper role which allowed him to see more of the ball, and he always looked the most likely to make something happen for England. Was still able to make some well-timed runs forward, which eventually led to him assisting the second after he produced a smart finish himself to break the deadlock.

    Morgan Rogers (4/10):

    Had a couple of nice touches with his back to goal, but struggled to get involved otherwise. Had no room to run at the Panama defence from his No.10 position.

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (5/10):

    Embarked on a couple of promising dribbles but struggled to create anything of note as he works his way back to full fitness. Final touch was the cross for Bellingham's goal as he was replaced immediately after.

    Harry Kane (6/10):

    Once more was on the periphery of things during the first half. Started to get service after the break, and after forcing Mosquera into a save, got himself on the scoresheet with a fine header.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    Looked the most likely to score for England in the first hour and posed a threat with his direct dribbling. Final ball into the box was far from perfect, however.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH67-PAN-ENGAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Djed Spence (6/10):

    On for the injured Quansah and was dependable enough.

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Looked bright after replacing Saka and almost scored late on.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Struggled to produce much of note after replacing Bellingham following the second hydration break.

    Jordan Henderson (N/A):

    Became the first England player to appear at seven major tournaments after replacing Anderson late on.

    Ollie Watkins (N/A):

    Gave Kane the final few minutes off.

    Thomas Tuchel (5/10):

    Without Rice, his team allowed far too many counter-attacks while lacking much attacking spark outside of Bellingham. Got away with it because of the brilliance of his midfield maestro.

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