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Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

England player ratings vs Croatia: Jude Bellingham masterclass and Harry Kane double inspire stunning 7-0 demolition

England
Player ratings
Croatia
Croatia vs England
UEFA Nations League A
H. Kane
J. Bellingham
T. Tuchel
B. Saka

England delivered a tactical masterclass in Rijeka, dismantling Croatia 7-0 in a one-sided UEFA Nations League encounter. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both netted braces as Thomas Tuchel's side asserted total dominance.

England produced a breathtaking display of clinical finishing and tactical superiority to humiliate Croatia 7-0 at the Stadion Rujevica. The Three Lions established their dominance early, racing into a 4-0 lead by half-time.

Thomas Tuchel’s side exploited space with surgical precision, utilizing quick transitions and superior individual quality to leave the home side completely shell-shocked. The victory marks a significant statement in the Nations League, showcasing a level of offensive fluidity rarely seen at this level.

The second half saw no respite for the hosts, as England added three more goals to complete the rout. The expected goals (xG) battle told the story of the night, with England racking up a massive 6.12 xG compared to Croatia's 1.24.

With 64% possession and 10 shots on target, the visitors were relentless. The tactical structure allowed the creative players to thrive, while the defensive unit remained disciplined to preserve a clean sheet despite Croatia's late attempts to find a consolation.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-ENGAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford - 7/10

    A relatively quiet evening for the Everton man, who only had to make one save throughout the match. His distribution was reliable, helping England build from the back with a total of 746 passes completed by the team. He maintained focus during Croatia's brief spells of pressure to secure the clean sheet.

    Jarell Quansah - 8/10

    The young defender showed maturity beyond his years, providing the assist for Anthony Gordon’s 39th-minute goal. Defensively, he was part of a unit that limited Croatia to just one shot on target, contributing to clearances made by the Three Lions.

    Ezri Konsa - 7/10

    Konsa was a calm presence in the heart of the defence. He managed the threat of Petar Musa effectively and was instrumental in ensuring England won their individual duels, with the team winning two-thirds of their aerial challenges.

    Marc Guehi - 8/10

    Guehi continues to look like a mainstay in this backline. His positioning was exemplary, often intercepting play before Croatia could enter the final third. He played the full 90 minutes and was crucial in maintaining the high defensive line Tuchel demanded.

    Lewis Hall - 7/10

    Hall provided excellent width on the left flank before being substituted in the 79th minute. He balanced his defensive duties well against Perisic while offering an outlet in attack during England's numerous counter-attacks.

  • Midfield

    Alex Scott - 7/10

    Operating in a disciplined midfield role, Scott helped England dominate the central areas. He provided the necessary screen for the defence, allowing the more advanced attackers to flourish before he was replaced in the 69th minute.

    Elliot Anderson - 8/10

    A highly industrious performance from Anderson. He provided a vital assist for Harry Kane’s second goal in the 53rd minute, showcasing his vision and ability to thrive in tight spaces before his withdrawal late in the game.

    Jude Bellingham - 9/10

    A virtuoso performance from the Real Madrid star. Bellingham scored a fine goal in the 21st minute and turned provider with three assists, setting up Kane’s opener, Saka’s second, and the final goal for Morgan Rogers. His ability to drive through the lines was the engine of England's success.

  • Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka - 9/10

    Saka was unplayable on the right wing, scoring twice with goals in the 45th and 68th minutes. His directness and clinical finishing were hallmarks of England's attacking threat, constantly stretching the Croatian defence.

    Anthony Gordon - 8/10

    Gordon opened his account in the 39th minute following a Quansah assist. His pace on the break contributed to England's 10 recorded counter-attacks, proving a constant thorn in the side of Josip Stanisic.

    Harry Kane - 9/10

    The captain led by example with a ruthless brace. He opened the scoring in the 8th minute and added his second shortly after the break in the 53rd minute. Beyond his goals, his hold-up play was essential, even providing the assist for Saka’s second goal.

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  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-ENGAFP

    Substitutes & Manager

    Morgan Rogers - 8/10

    Introduced in the 69th minute, Rogers made an immediate impact by scoring the seventh and final goal in the 87th minute. He took his chance brilliantly, showing the depth of talent available to Tuchel.

    Eberechi Eze - 6/10

    Came on for the final twenty minutes to maintain the pressure. While he didn't register a goal or assist, his technical security helped England see out the game with total control.

    James Garner - 6/10

    Provided fresh legs in the midfield for the final portion of the match, ensuring there was no drop in intensity as Croatia tired.

    Morgan Gibbs-White - N/A

    A late introduction in the 79th minute, Gibbs-White had little time to influence the scoreline but participated in the closing stages of the rout.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly - N/A

    Handed a late cameo in the 79th minute, gaining valuable international experience in a settled and dominant side.

    Thomas Tuchel - 10/10

    A perfect tactical setup. Tuchel's decision to play a high-pressing game while remaining lethal on the counter resulted in an unprecedented scoreline. The team's 6.12 xG reflects a coach who has quickly instilled a highly effective offensive system.

UEFA Nations League A
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England
ENG
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
UEFA Nations League A
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Croatia
CRO
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Spain
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