England suffer nightmare start to Under-17 World Cup campaign as Young Lions brutally punished for failing to make dominance pay in shock thumping by clinical Venezuela
Venezuela rewarded for clinical finishing
England could have been ahead in the opening few minutes when Fulham midfielder Seth Ridgeon struck the base of the far post with a first-time shot. Manchester City's Reigan Heskey – son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile – fired the rebound wide.
Venezuela goalkeeper Alan Vazquez frustrated the Young Lions throughout the first half, notably tipping over from Louis Page after the Leicester midfielder sweetly struck a half volley from just outside the box. Lyon's Alejandro Rodriguez was the next to go close for England but was denied by the goalkeeper. He then clipped the angle of post and crossbar with a free-kick with just half an hour played, before an acrobatic volley at the back post was excellently tipped wide by Vazquez.
The South American nation took the lead against the run of play a few minutes before half-time. It was born out of winning the ball back just inside the England half, with Davis firing in from a narrow angle wide on the right, beating Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter, who was anticipating a cross. The way the Venezuela captain cut across the ball to create the swerve and fade suggested he meant it. Another high press quickly produced the second goal, scored as Fuentes lashed the ball goalward as it fell at this feet, sending it flying past Porter into the top corner.
While Venezuela had been clinical twice, England chances continued to come and they couldn't take them. Ridgeon fired over from a great position on the stroke of half-time, before Heskey twice missed the target early in the second half and Manchester City team-mate Ryan McAidoo tested Vazquez.
But while Vazquez had played a big role in the first half, England didn't do enough to consistently challenge him in the second 45, with too many efforts going off target. The game threatened to lose its momentum and rhythm at times, as Venezuela sensed they were on the brink of a statement win, but there was still time for a late third goal when Barrios swept in the rebound from a Porter save.
The MVP
There were lots of positives from a Venezuela perspective, but instrumental to the win was the first-half performance of goalkeeper Vazquez, who plays his club football with Metropolitanos in Caracas. Key saves to deny Page and Rodriguez (twice) when the game was still goal-less ultimately provided his team with the platform they needed to go on and win. Few could have complained if England had taken a two or three-goal lead into half-time, but because of Vazquez they didn't.
The big loser
England forward Rodriguez was actually born in Venezuela and had previously represented the country at Under-17 international level, but he switched allegiance to England and had a day to forget in this one. The Lyon striker was frustratingly denied by Vazquez several times and struck the woodwork. On another night he could easily have had a hat-trick and been the hero. Instead, he ended up on the team that was soundly beaten in the end.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
