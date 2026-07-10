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Tom Hindle

How England SHOULD line up for World Cup quarter-final vs Norway: Thomas Tuchel's right-back raffle continues with Reece James, Djed Spence and Ezri Konsa options to replace suspended Jarell Quansah

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J. Bellingham

This is no doubt the biggest selection decision of Thomas Tuchel's England tenure to date. The Three Lions are favourites going into Saturday's World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway in Miami. England really should have too much quality all over the field for their Scandinavian opponents. But that doesn't mean Tuchel has it easy. England have a handful of tricky decisions to make.

First, the fixture at the Azteca against Mexico last week reportedly left England with a few injury issues. Marc Guehi is recovering from a knock. There were some tired legs by full time. It's true, too, that Reece James' hamstring is in perennial trouble. Right-back will be an issue going forward, especially now that Jarell Quansah's two-match ban has been confirmed.

Still, England have plenty of talent, and loads of possible configurations to put it all together. Aside from the obvious starters, the likes of Dan Burn, Djed Spence and John Stones have stepped up in defence. We are also yet to see the best of Morgan Rogers - this could be one for him.

With all of that in mind, GOAL is playing a little amateur football manager. Here is who should start for England as they look to take another step to World Cup glory in Florida on Saturday...

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    GK: Jordan Pickford

    Finally, a bit of life from Jordan Pickford. The Everton man had underwhelmed a bit up until the last 16. In truth, he hadn't had loads to do. But there were some mistakes. He could have stopped DR Congo's shock opener in the first knockout game. He was shaky against Ghana. Tuchel berated him for not moving the ball quicker against Croatia. Questions were asked - perhaps fairly, too.

    And then came the Azteca. Pickford was heroic against Mexico, making three massive saves to deny Raul Jimenez, before tallying five punches and spending the last 30 minutes batting the ball away to mark a memorable rear-guard stance at a cathedral of football.

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  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RB: Reece James

    Now the options are starting to look really thin. Quansah had done a fine job against Mexico up until his dismissal, and the length of the ban seems rather harsh. But England, despite supposedly making an effort to insist on an overturn based on a reported incorrect VAR procedure, will have to go without him.

    So, we return to Reece James, who has been in full training. His hamstring is supposedly ready to go, but stop us if you've heard this one before...

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CB: Ezri Konsa

    There aren't many centre-backs that can stop Erling Haaland. Weirdly, Ezri Konsa would seem to be one of them. He has a pretty compelling record against the Norwegian.

    In fact, in five Premier League games against him for City, Haaland has scored just one goal across a total of 406 minutes. That could be more of a system thing. Maybe Haaland just hates playing against Aston Villa. But it could also be the matchup England need.

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    CB: Marc Guehi

    Reports of a minor hamstring injury sustained at the Azteca notwithstanding, Marc Guehi should be the man to start at the back on Saturday. He has improved game after game, and was truly excellent against Mexico. John Stones, after a real standout showing in the same game, deserves a look here. But Guehi is the more convincing choice.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LB: Nico O'Reilly

    Finally, a bit of defensive needle from Nico O'Reilly. The Man City left-back's attacking quality is plain to see, and his understanding with Anthony Gordon is always developing. But his defensive skills weren't really tested until last week. And there, he impressed.

    O'Reilly held down the left side well before picking up an untimely booking that saw him hooked on 72 minutes. He should be back in the picture - and hopefully able to go all 90 - on Saturday.

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    CM: Elliot Anderson

    A no-brainer. The England midfield basically picks itself at this point. There are some kinks still to be figured out. Anderson isn't a perfect sitting midfielder.

    But he does offer balance, and there are glimpses why Man City so willingly spent the big bucks on the No.6. He perhaps still needs a big game, but there's also nothing wrong with being a consistent 7/10.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Declan Rice

    Declan Rice looked exhausted after 90 minutes at the Azteca. And it's pretty clear to see why. He ran himself into the ground at what is a pretty debilitating altitude. That will more or less do it.

    Anyway, Rice has been playing hurt for a few months now - with a hamstring injury that really isn't being well managed. His tank appears to be close to empty. But that doesn't seem to hinder his performances. He's in the side.

  • CM: Jude Bellingham

    Is Jude Bellingham a centre-midfielder? A left-midfielder? A right-midfielder? A No.10? A striker? We ask because he played all five positions at various points last week - sometimes at the same time. An immense footballer whose form will define England's summer.

  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LW: Anthony Gordon

    The unsung hero of the Mexico win, Anthony Gordon was vital defensively and also won a penalty that gave England much-needed daylight. He and Marcus Rashford have been in competition all summer. For now, Gordon has won.

    There is an argument, however, for Rashford's inclusion. He has been impactful when used, and if Tuchel wants fresher legs, then Rashford is certainly an option. But form is vital here, and Gordon is playing some of his best stuff at the moment.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    ST: Harry Kane

    The only disappointing thing about Harry Kane's tournament so far is that Kylian Mbappe is scoring so many goals that it makes it a little unrealistic for England's No. 9 to win the Golden Boot. That's a shame. He deserves it. But he's a legend nonetheless, and is a lock here.

  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RW: Bukayo Saka

    Watching Bukayo Saka run is painful. There is a routine about his play these days. Saka looks good in spurts for about 45 minutes. Then he starts limping. Then, somehow, he stays on the pitch. But he also contributes. His assist for Bellingham's first goal last Sunday was a lovely thing, and he is still one of England's best when he's on it.

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