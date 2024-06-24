How England should line up vs Slovenia in crunch Euro 2024 clash: Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold out, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton and Anthony Gordon in

Gareth Southgate has to make big changes to get the Three Lions firing in their final Group C game on Tuesday

England manager Gareth Southgate adopted a 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' approach to England's second game at Euro 2024 against Denmark, but 90 minutes later his side looked utterly kaput and quick fixes are now needed to put things right in their last Group C game against Slovenia.

The Three Lions may still be top of the group and almost certainly heading into the knockout stages, but their ragged performance against Denmark suggested they will not be going very far in Germany unless they drastically improve. And they will need to beat Slovenia to ensure they finish top of the pack and ensure what is likely to be a more favourable draw towards the latter stages.

Southgate fell into a familiar trap of cramming the best players in his squad on to the pitch without thinking of how they actually work together in Frankfurt, and now he must make big calls. That means dropping Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold while resting other key players who looked jaded after playing two games in quick succession.

GOAL picks the team Southgate should put out to ensure they finish the group strongly and to avoid an angry backlash from fans who are already voicing their frustrations...