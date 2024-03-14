Lauren James Fran Kirby splitGetty/GOAL
England stars Lauren James and Fran Kirby doubts for Chelsea's huge WSL clash with Arsenal as Emma Hayes rules out record-signing Mayra Ramirez and defender Nathalie Bjorn

Chelsea will be without Mayra Ramirez and Nathalie Bjorn for the visit of Arsenal on Friday, with Lauren James and Fran Kirby also both doubts.

