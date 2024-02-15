Lauren Hemp Barcelona compositeGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Lionesses star Lauren Hemp 'close' to sealing Barcelona move with Manchester City contract set to expire

Lauren HempBarcelonaManchester City WomenLiga FWSLChampions LeagueWomen's football

England star Lauren Hemp is reportedly 'close' to agreeing a move to Barcelona rather than renewing her contract at Manchester City.

  • Hemp's Man City deal expires this summer
  • Club have offered a new contract
  • But report says she is 'close' to Barca move

