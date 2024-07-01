England star Jude Bellingham explains why he screamed 'who else?!' amid wild celebrations after stunning last-ditch bicycle-kick goal against Slovakia
Jude Bellingham came in clutch yet again for England as his stunning bicycle kick brought the Three Lions equal in added time against Slovakia.
- Bellingham scores late equaliser against Slovakia
- Shouts 'Who Else?' during wild celebrations
- Shouted the same as an answer to critics