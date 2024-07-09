'Screwed us again!' - England fans react angrily to news Kieran Trippier will keep place at left wing-back for Euro 2024 semi-final showdown against Netherlands as Gareth Southgate slammed for 'another odd choice'
England fans have been left angered by reports that Gareth Southgate will play Kieran Trippier at left wing-back against Netherlands on Wednesday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Trippier to start against Netherlands
- England fans angered by Southgate call
- Shaw declared himself fit to play