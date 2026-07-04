VIDEO: 'Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!' - England players booed as they arrive for World Cup last-16 clash after delaying trip due to security fears & 'spy' threat

England are preparing for one of the most demanding tests of the tournament. The Azteca's altitude of around 2,200 metres is expected to place greater physical demands on the players, while Mexico's formidable home record adds another layer of difficulty.

The Three Lions are also expected to be heavily outnumbered in the stands. England have received an official allocation of only 3,000 tickets for the 83,264-capacity stadium, leaving Mexico with overwhelming home support despite some travelling fans purchasing resale tickets.

Large police deployments are also expected across Mexico City amid ongoing public protests, with the FA confident its security plans are sufficient while remaining under review, according to The Guardian.

The heightened precautions follow a complaint submitted to FIFA by Ecuador's football federation after its players were reportedly kept awake by sustained noise outside their hotel before facing Mexico. England have since secured permission for a roadblock around their hotel in an effort to avoid similar disruption.