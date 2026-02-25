England & Arsenal star Leah Williamson warns of potential strike action over player welfare concerns

The schedule has been regularly brought up in the past as a potential reason for so many injuries, particularly when discussing the concerning prevalence of ACL injuries in the women's game. When Williamson suffered her own ACL tear in April 2023, one which ruled her out of captaining her country at that year's World Cup, she expressed her belief that issues with the calendar were a contributing factor. The Arsenal star was, incredibly, one of 37 players to miss the 2023 Women's World Cup because of an ACL injury.

"Nowadays we get to October and girls are saying, ‘I’m tired’, because you’re carrying so much from the previous season," she told the Telegraph, pointing to the lack of a proper off-season, during her rehab. "Ultimately, I think the way you’re taking women’s football right now, you won’t be able to increase the ticket prices or get bigger crowds in the stadiums because you won’t have players to watch. We are driving ourselves into the ground with it, so some sort of solution needs to be found soon, in terms of the schedule, otherwise it’s not sustainable.

"Everything is done the wrong way round, when we do the schedule. I’ve been in some of these meetings now and listened to the process and I still don’t understand how, when something is bad, why it’s not taken so seriously. It’s black and white – it’s not the only cause of all these injuries but it’s 100 per cent one of the main reasons.

"When they - FIFA, UEFA, all the main people - do the scheduling, it should always be, ‘Rest first’. [They should say], ‘As a professional athlete, to be able to perform all year round, you have to have four weeks off at the end of the season and six weeks pre-season, to be at no detriment to your health’. But at the end of the World Cup, some of the girls came back and had five days off. Five days, after getting to the final."

She is not the only one to raise these concerns, with former Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema and England boss Sarina Wiegman among others to be particularly vocal about the topic previously.