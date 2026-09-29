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'I wasn't fully respected in England' - Anthony Gordon hits out at Premier League reputation and explains why he had to join Barcelona
Swapping Tyneside for Catalonia
After securing a massive €70m (£60m) switch to Camp Nou, the 23-year-old is revelling in a drastic tactical shift. The Catalan giants committed a further €10m (£8.5m) in potential add-ons and handed the winger a lucrative contract running until 2031, signalling their immense faith in his technical profile.
Gordon has made an impressive start to life in Catalonia, producing five assists in seven appearances across all competitions. Prior to his La Liga arrival, the forward spent his professional career operating in high-octane English systems. His successful stint at St James' Park heavily relied on transitional attacks, which he feels ultimately masked the deeper playmaking qualities that attracted Barcelona's scouting department.
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Gordon hits out at Premier League stereotyping
Speaking to ITV, the England forward expressed frustration over how domestic observers routinely evaluated his game. He stressed that pundits and fans alike completely overlooked his footballing intellect.
"I think I’ve become a different player in the eyes of a lot of people because in England I always felt that I was respected for being fast and pressing, but they never really respected the quality and intelligence with which I play," Gordon stated. "Only the players I played with seemed to realise that."
When pressed on whether relocating to Spain altered public perception, the attacker delivered an uncompromising assessment of his Premier League legacy.
"I don’t think I was ever fully respected in England," he admitted. "People just see me as someone who’s very fast and very aggressive, whereas in Spain they really appreciate my intelligence and my quality."
Escaping the pace and power label
The decision to leave Tyneside was deliberately motivated by a desire to shed this limiting reputation. Gordon recognised that thriving in Barcelona's possession-heavy setup would instantly validate his technical credentials.
"At Barcelona, if you’re not skilful or intelligent, you’ll stick out like a sore thumb straight away," he explained, contrasting the tactical demands with those of his former club. "I used to play for Newcastle, who were a very high-tempo side, so running and aggression were always on display. Now I play in a completely different style where my other qualities can be seen."
Leaving his comfort zone was a calculated risk aimed at elevating his global standing. Gordon concluded: "I felt I had more to offer than people thought I did, and I wanted to prove it on the world’s biggest stage. Going abroad was very important to me."
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Proving his worth in Spain
Gordon must now sustain these early positive impressions to justify his hefty price tag in Catalunya. Earning a regular starting berth in a highly competitive Barcelona frontline requires consistent technical perfection, rather than just the raw intensity that defined his English career.
With his long-term future secured until the next decade, his focus will shift toward delivering major silverware. Thriving under the immense pressure of La Liga will serve as the ultimate proof that his tactical intelligence fully matches his undeniable physical traits.
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