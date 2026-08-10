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Khaled Mahmoud

Mourinho decision made! Endrick sets clear Real Madrid transfer stance despite Premier League interest

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Real Madrid starlet Endrick has reached a definitive conclusion regarding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu following intense speculation linking him with a move away from the Spanish capital. Despite significant interest from the Premier League, the Brazilian international is prepared to fight for his place in a star-studded frontline.

  • Internal agreement reached at Valdebebas

    According to The Athletic, Endrick is set to remain at Real Madrid for the upcoming season, despite mounting interest from several high-profile European clubs looking to capitalise on his lack of consistent minutes. The decision to stay in the Spanish capital was not made in isolation; it was a collaborative conclusion reached by the player himself, the club hierarchy, and head coach Jose Mourinho.

    The Brazil international has spent much of the summer as a primary target for various suitors across the continent. Most notably, Premier League outfit Aston Villa have been long-standing admirers of the 20-year-old, monitoring his development closely since his arrival in Europe.

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    Tactical plans under Jose Mourinho

    Mourinho is expected to afford Endrick more opportunities on the right side of the attack during the new campaign. This tactical shift comes as the Portuguese manager does not view midfield engine Federico Valverde or new arrival Bernardo Silva as regular, long-term options for the right-wing role. By providing a natural attacking threat on the flank, Mourinho hopes to balance an offensive line that often leans heavily toward the left, creating a more dynamic front three that can interchange positions fluidly throughout ninety minutes of play.

    Beyond his utility on the wing, Endrick will also operate as a vital central striker option. He is slated to serve as the primary backup to talisman Kylian Mbappe, sharing those responsibilities alongside new signing Carlos Espi. This multi-functional role is designed to ensure the Brazilian remains a core part of the rotation across La Liga and Champions League fixtures.

  • Tracking the Brazilian's progress

    Since joining the club from Palmeiras in July 2024 in a deal worth an initial €35 million plus €25 million in potential add-ons, Endrick’s journey has been one of significant scrutiny and high expectations. In total, he has featured 40 times for Real Madrid, finding the back of the net seven times during his limited cameos.

    His international standing also remains high, having been included in the 26-man Brazil squad for this summer’s World Cup by former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. Endrick appeared in all but one of the Selecao’s games at the tournament, though their journey ended prematurely with a round of 16 elimination at the hands of Norway.

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    Preparations for the new La Liga campaign

    Real Madrid are finalising their preparations for the new season, with their La Liga campaign scheduled to get underway against Espanyol on August 22. The decision to keep Endrick in the squad represents a contrasting approach compared to other youth prospects, as Madrid have already sanctioned a loan move for highly-rated teenager Franco Mastantuono to join Italian side Fiorentina for the upcoming season.

    His situation will be reassessed in January, mirroring the approach taken earlier this year when he joined French side Lyon on loan due to limited game time at Madrid. During his stint in Ligue 1, Endrick proved his quality by scoring eight goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

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