'Endrick > R9' - Real Madrid fans hail 'generational' Brazilian after stunning La Liga debut against Real Valladolid but Kylian Mbappe stung with 'teach how to play football' jibe
Real Madrid fans hailed Endrick for scoring on his debut against Real Valladolid, but mocked Kylian Mbappe as he endured another frustrating game.
- Real Madrid win 3-0 against Valladolid
- Endrick surprises in La Liga debut
- Mbappe disappoints fans yet again