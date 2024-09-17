TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-STUTTGARTAFP
Peter McVitie

Endrick breaks Real Madrid legend Raul's record with stunning goal on Champions League debut in win against Stuttgart

Real MadridEndrickReal Madrid vs VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartChampions League

Endrick became Real Madrid's youngest ever scorer in the Champions League as they beat Stuttgart 3-1 on Tuesday.

  • Endrick came off the bench to score
  • Broke record set by Raul in 1995
  • Madrid ran out 3-1 winners vs Stuttgart
