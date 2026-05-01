Endrick to Arsenal? Gunners great wants ‘crazy horse’ Real Madrid outcast to bring ‘huge qualities’ to the Premier League

Speaking in Andy’s Bet Club, Petit highlighted Endrick’s potential while acknowledging that the teenager still has aspects of his game to refine.

"He's so young, only 19 years old," Petit said. "He's very talented, very gifted, but he's like a crazy horse with a lot of energy. On the pitch, sometimes he's a little bit too selfish. But at the same time, he knows he has huge qualities."

"He needs to be in the right environment to improve and develop because this guy is a diamond. What kind of club would be very good for him? Given his qualities, I would love for him to come to Arsenal, to be honest with you."