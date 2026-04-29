'Emotional' Everton star Jack Grealish delivers update on his recovery from surgery

While the physical recovery is on track, Grealish admitted that the mental side of being sidelined has been a challenge. The playmaker had been a key figure for the Toffees this term, recording two goals and six assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. Watching from the stands has proven difficult for a player who thrives on being in the thick of the action, particularly during high-stakes fixtures on Merseyside.

Reflecting on the difficulty of being a spectator, Grealish shared how much he misses the game. "As a footballer it's always difficult being injured," he said. "I came to the Merseyside derby game and it got me a bit emotional, because its something I miss doing so much." This deep connection to the club has been bolstered by the support he has received from everyone at Finch Farm throughout his layoff.