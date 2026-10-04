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Emmanuel Eboue tips Manchester City legend Yaya Toure for future Premier League managerial return
Eboue backs Toure for historic coaching role
Eboue firmly believes that Toure possesses the credentials required to return to English football as a top-flight manager in the future. Remaining in regular contact with the former City midfielder, the 43-year-old has witnessed his compatriot's dedication and positive progression since transitioning into the dugout. The retired Arsenal right-back is optimistic that Toure's steps will pave the way for a generation of Ivorian coaches in the world's most competitive league.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Breaking barriers for African managers
Addressing the prospect of African tacticians reaching the Premier League and the immense pride felt across their homeland, Eboue shared his conviction with LiveFootballTickets: "Why not? Maybe one day Yaya Toure will be there. Everybody in Ivory Coast is very proud of what he is doing. Yaya is my friend and I speak to him sometimes."
Reflecting on his former international colleague's steady progress in management, the ex-Gunners defender added: "I believe one day he can come back to England as a manager because he is doing very well. Maybe one day we will see an Ivorian manager in the Premier League. Why not?"
A diverse coaching apprenticeship
Eboue's optimism stems from the meticulous pathway Toure pursued after earning his UEFA Pro Licence. Rather than rushing into a high-profile post, the three-time Premier League winner gathered extensive technical experience as an assistant across Europe with Olimpik Donetsk, Akhmat Grozny, and Standard Liege, alongside a fruitful developmental spell in Tottenham Hotspur's academy between 2022 and 2023.
That education was capped by serving as Roberto Mancini's lead assistant with Saudi Arabia, giving him the tactical gravitas required before stepping into senior management in his own right.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Making history in the Champions League
Having signed a contract until June 2029 with Bratislava, Toure made history in August as the first African coach to lead a team in the Champions League proper. A heavy 6-1 defeat to holders Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one served as a harsh reality check, but the former Barcelona midfielder remains wedded to his attacking 4-3-3 system. The challenge now is balancing domestic dominance with elite European demands as the fixtures pile up.
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