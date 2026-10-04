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Emiliano Martinez opens up on Lionel Messi retirement and admits Inter Miami star will leave 'a massive void' for Argentina

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Emiliano Martinez has opened up on the "massive void" Lionel Messi will leave when he retires from international football. The Chelsea goalkeeper expressed his pride in helping the captain achieve World Cup glory while emphasising the need for the next generation to step up in his absence.

  • Martinez reflects on Messi legacy

    Martinez immediately turned the spotlight onto Messi's impending farewell after Argentina sealed a resounding 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday night. The Chelsea goalkeeper felt privileged to have helped his captain achieve World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022 before the forward officially hangs up his international boots.

    Reflecting on their journey together alongside the superstar, Martinez, as quoted by ESPN Argentina, said: "Obviously, I tried to help as much as possible, and he knows that. We always talk about it, and it was one of the greatest honours of my career to help him achieve what he desired most, because he is the greatest player in history."

  • Lionel Messi Argentina(C)Getty Images

    Life after the GOAT

    The reality of a post-Messi era is beginning to settle over the Albiceleste dressing room, with the goalkeeper candidly acknowledging the weight of his captain's imminent departure: "He leaves a massive void, but there are lads here who have real personality."

    Looking ahead to the forward's final match on October 6, Martinez underlined his determination to savour every remaining emotional moment: "I feel part of it, and on Tuesday I want to enjoy it and see him smile. We will try to cherish him in the little time we have left together."

  • Striving for defensive perfection

    Away from his captain's emotional send-off, Martinez recorded his 45th clean sheet in 69 international appearances while praising the young debutants: "A clean sheet is always important. It's something I strive for to keep pushing myself. It's great to see youngsters making their debuts and playing in this shirt."

    Addressing Lionel Scaloni's demanding squad standards, the shot-stopper added: "It's gone well. We are a group that integrates them quickly. They train very well. Scaloni gives nothing away for free; he sees them performing well and plays them. Full credit goes to them for adapting to this national team as quickly as possible."

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  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Overcoming the pain of defeat

    Martinez also shared his mental battle to recover from deep anguish after his side failed to defend their world title in 2026 following a final defeat against Spain. He admitted: "It took a lot out of me after losing a World Cup final; the pain stayed with me for a long time. I needed a fresh start at my club to get over the heartache I felt after that final."

    Now, the goalkeeper has rediscovered his positive energy with the national team: "I come here and honestly feel great, happy, full of energy, and that's what matters most."

    The Albiceleste's attention now firmly shifts to Messi's farewell fixture against Benin at the Estadio Monumental.

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