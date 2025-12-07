'Embarrassing from Mo Salah' - Liverpool star slammed for 'disrespectful' comments after giving explosive interview in wake of Leeds draw

In the wake of a thrilling draw at Elland Road, the former Roma man said he no longer has a good relationship with Slot, and it is "very clear" someone wants him to "get all of the blame". He added that he will always support the Merseyside outfit but this situation is "not acceptable" and that he earned his position in the team.

In a remarkable interview with journalists after the match, Salah said: "I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship. I don't know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will. It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don't get it. It's like I'm being thrown more under the bus. I don't think I'm the problem. I have done so much for this club. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It's football. It is what it is."