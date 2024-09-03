Romeo Beckham birthday cake DavidGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Embarrassing dad! David Beckham leaves son Romeo cringing with giant cake to celebrate 22nd birthday – with Las Vegas trip enjoyed after deciding against chasing Premier League football dream

D. BeckhamMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFShowbizSoccer citiesBrentfordManchester United

David Beckham has been in embarrassing dad mode, with the Manchester United legend leaving son Romeo cringing with a giant birthday cake surprise.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Romeo has severed ties with Brentford
  • Following mother into the world of fashion
  • Celebrated birthday with Sin City trip
Article continues below