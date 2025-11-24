Getty Images Sport
'Embarrassed and ashamed' - Pep Guardiola apologises for bizarre clash with cameraman in furious blow-up in wake of Man City's defeat at Newcastle
Guardiola apologises for behaviour at Newcastle
Guardiola faced the press again on Monday and took time out to apologise for his behaviour on Tyneside. The City boss appeared overcome by frustration at seeing his team beaten by Newcastle in feisty scenes on the pitch at full-time. He addressed the situation at a press conference ahead of his team's Champions League tie with Bayer Leverkusen and admitted he was not proud of his behaviour. Guardiola told reporters: "I apologise. I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am. After 1,000 games I’m not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. It’s not about that. What is for sure, I defend any team and my club, that’s for sure. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club."
The City boss also explained his chat with Guimaraes, saying: "We have known Bruno for many, many years and every time after the game, even at the Etihad, we talk in the tunnel or wherever we talk, always. I don’t know what happened. Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him. I love it. I’m an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything."
- AFP
Another landmark looming for Guardiola
Guardiola is now focused on Europe and a match that will bring up his 100th Champions League game in charge of Manchester City. The 54-year-old says his latest milestone makes him feel old, telling reporters: "I realise I'm getting old. Every game is a milestone. It's good. It means every season we've been there. It's a huge competition. It's special for the players. To challenge yourself with the best teams in Europe is incredible, a huge experience. For the club, in terms of reputation, prestige and financial issues it's massively important."
'One more point' - Pep wants qualification secured
The City boss also insisted that Saturday's loss had already been forgotten about and urged his team to regroup and secure qualification for the next phase of the Champions League. The Cityzens have three wins and a draw from their first four games and Guardiola says the clash with Leverkusen is crucial for his team.
"It’s immediately forgotten. That night, a little thought about what happened. It’s massively important the group stage, we have made incredibly good four games, even against Monaco away we played outstanding. Now we start the last four games, two at home two away, tomorrow against third in the table in the Bundesliga table. A massively important game to finish where we want to finish in the first eight. Win tomorrow and one more point and we qualify for the next round in front of the 24 teams. Tomorrow is important and we focus on what we have to do."
Guardiola was also asked about the defeat to Newcastle and whether it spelt the end of City's title hopes. He responded: "Losing four games in 12, we have to improve a lot. Mathematically, it's possible to win the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Champions League, and the Premier League. You are experienced journalists. Did you hear me talk about quadruples in November, December when we won the quadruple? No. It will not be an exception in this case."
- AFP
What comes next for City?
Man City will be favourites to win on Tuesday as the Cityzens possess a formidable record at home in the Champions League and have gone 23 matches without defeat in the group phase at the Etihad. Guardiola will be eager for his team to bounce back after defeat to Newcastle last time out, particularly as the their next game in the competition is against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
