Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool! Controversial billionaire's father CONFIRMS son is interested in Reds takeover - but is worried about FSG raising price of club
Elon Musk's father claims the billionaire wants to buy Liverpool but is concerned about owners Fenway Sports Group hiking up the price of the club.
- FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010
- Musk's dad says he's keen to buy the Reds
- Fears club may raise price for billionaire