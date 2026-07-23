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Eli Junior Kroupi warned Arsenal are ‘different fish’ as highly-rated Bournemouth striker sees £85m transfer speculated on
Kroupi's valuation soars from £10m to £85m
Kroupi - who is the son of former Ivory Coast international, Elie - made a remarkable impact at the Vitality Stadium on the back of his £10 million ($13m) switch to England from Ligue 1 side Lorient in the summer of 2025.
Serious value for money has been found in that deal, with 13 Premier League goals being recorded across his debut campaign with the Cherries - helping them to secure historic qualification for European competition.
With Kroupi’s stock on the rise, it has been suggested that he now has an £85m ($114m) price tag hanging around his neck. Anyone prepared to part with such a fee would be acquiring current ability and future potential.
Arsenal are said to be mulling over whether those qualities would serve them well at Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta is seeking to reinforce a squad in north London that captured the Premier League title last season.
The Gunners have been heavily linked with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who remains on the books at Atletico Madrid and boasts experience of life in English football from a Treble-winning stint at Manchester City.
He would come with a nine-figure transfer fee, which may lead to Arsenal exploring alternative options. Kroupi is attracting plenty of admiring glances, with the France U21 international scoring home and away against the Gunners in 2025-26.
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Would Kroupi be a shrewd addition for Arsenal?
Quizzed on whether the youngster could be a shrewd addition for Arteta and whether a senior breakthrough with Les Bleus will soon be made, ex-Arsenal and France defender Silvestre - speaking in association with Betinia - told GOAL: “I played with his dad, so I follow his son's footsteps. We were together at the academy in Rennes. Seeing his son doing what he does already at such a young age for Bournemouth, for the France U21s, it’s great.
“He needs to confirm at the highest level, with a lot more pressure. Bournemouth is a different fish than Arsenal. You have to make room to bring these players in.
“As a young player, if you want to break through the national team, if you're young or more experienced, you need to play week in, week out. You've got to be careful with his next move. Definitely an impressive season so far.”
How Kroupi would fit into Premier League title-winning squad
Arsenal splashed out on Swedish frontman Viktor Gyokeres last summer, making him their new central striker. Major silverware was secured, while falling agonisingly short in another Champions League quest, but questions remain in the No.9 department.
Pressed on whether Kroupi could, as a more mobile operator, be considered a better fit to lead the line for the Gunners, Silvestre added: “The Premier League is about different attributes. Sometimes you're going to need players who are physically stronger and be a focal point up front. Sometimes you're going to need players like this.
“In the squad, it's good to have variety for Mikel, especially because people were criticising that Arsenal is too predictable. We're having different types of strikers. If you have Gabriel Jesus, he's offering different things than Gyokeres.
“You need to balance your front four, front three, and make sure you have goals in every situation. Because you're going to defend against low block, you're going to have to use space sometimes. They have to look at the big picture when they make those signings.”
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Kroupi contract: Bournemouth under no pressure to sell
Kroupi signed a five-year contract when linking up with Bournemouth, taking him through to 2030. Said terms mean that the Cherries are under no pressure to part with another prized asset.
Tempting offers may, however, be tabled in the coming weeks, with Arsenal not the only side reported to be showing interest in a lively forward that could soon be impressing alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise in a star-studded France squad.
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