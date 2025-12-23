Fulham v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

El Tri Abroad: Raúl Jiménez delivers for Fulham while Guillermo Ochoa fades from 2026 World Cup picture

GOAL reviews the standout performances of El Tri players in a year-end stretch marked by injuries for Mexican footballers abroad.

With less than six months remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup, Javier Aguirre’s Mexican national team is far from its best form. The main concern lies with players based in Europe, particularly those expected to play key roles in a tournament Mexico will co-host.

Several important names are closing out the year without minutes due to injury. Edson Álvarez, Santiago Giménez, César Huerta, Luis Chávez, and Rodrigo Huescas remain sidelined for an indefinite period, watching their teams from home and raising questions about how much they will be able to contribute to the national side heading into the World Cup.

The situation is even more troubling given the declining number of Mexican players competing in Europe. In fact, Huescas is the only Mexican currently playing for a club involved in the UEFA Champions League this season, with FC Copenhagen. However, the full-back suffered an ACL tear, putting his availability for 2026 in serious doubt.

Among those who did see action, Raúl Jiménez - arguably the most established Mexican abroad at the moment - was the bright spot, scoring the winning goal in Fulham’s victory over Nottingham Forest. On the other hand, Guillermo Ochoa, Mateo Chávez, and Johan Vásquez endured difficult outings, all suffering defeats with their respective clubs.

Overall, it was a weekend with little to celebrate. GOAL takes a look at the performances from El Tri players playing outside of Liga MX this weekend. 

  • Fulham v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    More minutes for Raúl Jiménez

    Monday’s goal came as a relief for both Fulham - currently 13th in the Premier League with 23 points - and for Jiménez himself. It was just his third goal in 16 league appearances this season, a return that does little to strengthen his case for a contract renewal at the end of the campaign, particularly amid rumors linking him with a return to Mexico.

    There are signs that Jiménez may no longer have enough in the tank to consistently compete at the Premier League level. Still, he remains a valuable, hard-working presence, willing to sacrifice for the team by occupying defenders and creating space for others to exploit.

    Jiménez has started Fulham’s last 10 Premier League matches and, while he is often substituted, Monday’s strike should help keep him in manager Marco Silva’s plans. As long as those minutes continue, the veteran forward should arrive at the World Cup in respectable - if not peak - condition.

  • Mexico v Honduras - Gold Cup 2025: SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Ochoa is fading away in Cyprus

    Ochoa did everything possible to remain in Europe at 40 years of age, aiming to stay at an acceptable level of play and catch the attention of Aguirre in his pursuit of playing in a sixth World Cup. However, the reality is that the goalkeeper was unable to secure a spot with any Liga MX club, and in Cyprus, his performances have gone largely unnoticed - his matches are not easily accessible from Mexico, and there is little discussion about his form.

    Although his team, AEL Limassol, has lost only three of the 12 matches Ochoa has played, they have conceded 18 goals in that span. The former Club América player continues to fight on and will almost certainly finish the season as the starting goalkeeper, but the truth is that he is drifting further away from the World Cup.

    AEL Limassol suffered a 1-0 defeat against AEK Larnaca on Monday. 

  • Genoa CFC v Atalanta BC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    The best Mexico star abroad?

    Vásquez is the only Mexican player serving as captain for a club in one of Europe’s top leagues, leading Genoa’s defense with authority. Despite his team’s recent defeats - a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Dec. 21 and a 2-1 setback against Inter the previous weekend - Genoa had put together a five-match unbeaten run since Daniele De Rossi took over as head coach. The club currently sits in 16th place. 

    The former Roma midfielder has transformed the team, improving their overall performance and, for now, keeping them clear of the relegation zone. If Vásquez can stay healthy, he will continue to be a key leader for Genoa, and there is little doubt that after the World Cup, he will be a strong candidate for a move to one of Serie A’s bigger clubs.

  • NED-FBL-EREDIVISIE-ALKMAAR-GO AHEAD EAGLESAFP

    More minutes for Mateo?

    Mateo Chávez has had a complicated start to his European career, logging just 354 minutes across 16 Eredivisie matchdays with AZ Alkmaar. This weekend, AZ suffered a 4-3 loss to Fortuna Sittard, with the Mexican playing 70 minutes as a starter.

    It was only his third start in 10 league appearances in the Dutch top flight, although he has been a more regular presence in the UEFA Conference League. At just 21 years old, Chávez is still building his career, and for now, his move to Europe has at least earned him the attention of Aguirre.

    For his club, these performances should help him remain in consideration, as he continues to fight for a starting role and has not been completely pushed out of the rotation.

