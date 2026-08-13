The Red Devils are retaining a strong interest in Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga as the current summer transfer window rapidly approaches its conclusion. The 23-year-old France international remains one of Carrick's primary targets to reinforce his midfield ranks.

However, the Premier League giants have encountered a significant and frustrating stumbling block in their pursuit. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United formally contacted the player's representatives in July to gauge his immediate availability.

Unfortunately for the English side, they were met with a firm rejection. Camavinga remains entirely focused on his career in Spain, despite the Madrid club reportedly valuing a potential summer sale at around €40 million.