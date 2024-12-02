Edoardo Bove: Fiorentina star conscious and responsive in hospital having avoided serious damage in positive update after terrifying on-field collapse during Serie A clash with Inter
Edoardo Bove is said to be conscious and responsive in hospital following his terrifying on-field collapse during Fiorentina’s clash with Inter.
- Midfielder collapsed to the turf
- Rushed to hospital with team-mates in tears
- Breathing unaided & speaking again