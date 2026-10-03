Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-BIH-SWEAFP
Alvino Hanafi

'Considering the atmosphere!' – How Graham Potter and Sweden reacted to Edin Dzeko's emotional farewell party

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden
E. Dzeko
G. Potter
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sweden
UEFA Nations League B

Edin Dzeko made his final international appearance as Bosnia and Herzegovina earned a late 1-1 Nations League draw against Sweden. Head coach Graham Potter praised Sweden's focus during an emotional atmosphere surrounding the legendary striker's send-off.

  • Dzeko honored in final international appearance as Sweden draw

    Bosnian football icon Edin Dzeko called time on his legendary international career during a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Sweden. The home crowd and surrounding rooftops applauded the veteran striker off the pitch following a standing ovation during his second-half substitution.

    Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Sweden before Kerim Alajbegovic equalized late for the hosts.

    Sweden remain top of the group, two points ahead of Bosnia.

  • imago-sport-1084016274.jpgTT

    Potter praises Sweden composure amidst emotional Dzeko atmosphere

    Speaking after the final whistle, Sweden head coach Graham Potter commended his players for maintaining focus despite the charged setting honoring Dzeko. The manager recognized the unique challenge of competing against a team driven by their legendary captain's emotional send-off.

    Potter expressed pride in Sweden's tactical application during an intense away fixture.

    "I'm very happy with the team's performance, really," Potter told reporters. "I thought we were outstanding considering what we've had to go through and considering where we are and the atmosphere around the match. Our lead was well deserved, but we needed a second goal."

  • Disallowed Dzeko goal and late drama highlight memorable night

    Dzeko almost capped off his milestone evening with a first-half goal, pushing the ball into the net before officials ruled the ball had crossed the goal line earlier in the play. Gyokeres later smashed Sweden ahead following work from Alexander Bernhardsson, before Alajbegovic's free-kick delivery slipped in to equalize.

    Potter highlighted that Dzeko's physical presence on set-pieces kept the Swedish backline under constant pressure.

    Sweden successfully contained Dzeko's forward movements for most of his final caps.

    "The goal came after a free kick that we thought was questionable," Potter added regarding the equalizer. "When the ball enters the box and they have so many big players, it's the kind of thing that can happen."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1084065044.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Sweden shift focus to Romania as Bosnia celebrate Dzeko legacy

    Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrated Dzeko's long and successful career after the final whistle, while Sweden prepared for their upcoming group fixture. Potter's side travel to Bucharest to face Romania in their final match of the international window.

    Poland's 6-0 win over Romania keeps the group standings competitive.

    Sweden look to secure top spot in their final Nations League outing.

UEFA Nations League B
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Poland crest
Poland
POL
UEFA Nations League B
Romania crest
Romania
ROU
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE