Ederson Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ederson makes Man City history! Goalkeeper breaks clean sheet record in narrow win against Bournemouth

Ederson MoraesManchester CityAFC Bournemouth vs Manchester CityAFC BournemouthPremier League

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson scripted club history after keeping a clean sheet against Bournemouth.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ederson scripted Manchester City history
  • Kept his 110th Premier League clean sheet against Bournemouth
  • Man City beat Bournemouth 1-0

Editors' Picks