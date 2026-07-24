Eddie Howe sees 'huge potential' in new signing Aladji Bamba as Newcastle confirm £35m arrival from Monaco

Bamba expressed his delight at joining a club with such rich history and cannot wait to feature in front of the supporters at St James' Park. Speaking to his new club's official website, he said: "I’m very happy to be here - it’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to get started. I was very excited when I heard Newcastle were interested in signing me.

"I know about the history of the club and I’ve visited the stadium already, which is amazing. I can’t wait to be on the pitch there and hope to have some great times with the fans. I’m excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club."