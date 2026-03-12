VIDEO: Arsenal star Eberechi Eze hails Trent Alexander-Arnold as best passer he's ever seen and names Nottingham Forest defender as his toughest opponent

Eze has opened up about the influences and challenges that have shaped his rise to the top of the Premier League. The creative midfielder, who has become a focal point of the Gunners' attack, shared insights into his footballing journey, from the legends he idolized as a youngster to the elite opponents he faces today. Speaking to GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Eze reflected on the sheer joy of the game. For a player known for his flair and technical ability, his choice of childhood hero comes as little surprise to those who watch him glide across the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked which player he aspired to be while growing up, Eze’s answer was instantaneous: "Ronaldinho." The Brazilian legend’s influence is clearly visible in Eze’s playing style, characterized by a similar sense of freedom and a desire to entertain the crowd with creative movement. Reflecting on his personal highlights, he identified his stunning acrobatic strike against West Ham United for Crystal Palace in April 2024 as the best goal he has ever scored.