Eberechi Eze equals Thierry Henry & Robin van Persie in Arsenal history books after more north London derby heroics vs Tottenham

Eze, having scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, which was also a 4-1 win, netted twice against beleaguered Spurs on Sunday. His strikes mean he has equalled the records of both Henry and Van Persie in the iconic fixture, per Opta. He is now only behind the leading record scorer, Robert Pires, who has seven goals to his name in the fixture, and Emmanuel Adebayor, who played for both clubs.