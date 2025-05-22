Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

'He's earned the right' - Ange Postecoglou backed to continue Tottenham job after delivering on defiant second season trophy claim with Europa League win

A. PostecoglouTottenhamTottenham vs Manchester UnitedEuropa LeaguePremier League

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan heaps praise on Postecoglou after Spurs lifted the Europa League trophy by beating Manchester United on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Postecoglou guided Spurs to Europa League trophy
  • Australian backed up second season claim
  • Jordan praises under-fire Tottenham manager
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match