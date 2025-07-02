Drunken tirade lands Florian Neuhaus in trouble as Borussia Monchengladbach confirm 'heavy fine' and banishment to U23s after labelling sports director 'the worst in the world' F. Neuhaus Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga

Florian Neuhaus has caused a scandal with a video of himself circulating online, which has landed the midfielder in serious trouble at Monchengladbach.