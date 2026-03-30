Douglas Costa: "Lewandowski, I’d recommend Juventus"

Douglas Costa advises Robert Lewandowski to join Juventus.
The Brazilian, born in 1990, who played alongside the Polish striker – who is two years his senior and whose contract with Barcelona expires in June – for three seasons at Bayern Munich, said in an interview with Tuttosport: “Lewandowski scores goals in every way imaginable. He’d be a great asset at Juve; I’d advise him to wear the black-and-white shirt for as long as he can. He’s a player who scores everywhere and will continue to do so for many years to come. He’d be perfect for the Bianconeri, but they already have a great player up front.”