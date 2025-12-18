'I don't want to leave' - Arsenal star sends out plea to Mikel Arteta and tells Gunners he's ready to 'wake up the sleeping giant'

“I feel that I have unfinished business at Arsenal. I don’t want to leave,” Jesus said, addressing suggestions that he could move elsewhere in an interview with The Players' Tribune. “People have asked, ‘Why don’t you just leave? Why don’t you go to Saudi? Or back home to Brazil?’ One day, I would love for everything to come full circle with Palmeiras, but not today.”

The forward explained that his decision to join Arsenal was rooted in ambition rather than personal comfort. “When I came here to join Mikel, my purpose was not only to score goals. My purpose was to win titles,” he said. “When I came to the Premier League, I think most people’s reaction was, ‘Oh? Who is this kid?’ They looked at me as a pure goalscorer. But that’s not how I see myself.”

Jesus also highlighted his versatility and mentality as reasons why Arteta brought him to the club. “My strongest trait is that I will do whatever it takes to help the team win titles,” he added. “At City, I played many roles. I shared the goal-scoring load sometimes, other times I played out on the wing, and other times I used my physicality to link up play. I don’t always need to be the number nine to help the team. I am not still here for the weather. I am here to make history.”

