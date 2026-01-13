Getty Images Sport
Dominik Szoboszlai slammed by Barnsley boss for 'disrespectful' backheel that almost cost Liverpool dearly in third-round FA Cup tie as Arne Slot also vents fury
Liverpool survive Szoboszlai error
Liverpool eventually ran out 4-1 winners at Anfield on Monday, but the comfortable scoreline masked a period of genuine anxiety caused entirely by a moment of perceived arrogance from their midfield dynamo. With the Reds cruising at 2-0 thanks to goals from Szoboszlai himself and Jeremie Frimpong, the Hungarian international attempted to clear the ball from deep inside his own box with a nonchalant backheel.
The trick went disastrously wrong, allowing Barnsley to regain possession in a dangerous area. Adam Phillips, a former Liverpool academy graduate, pounced on the error to fire past the goalkeeper just before half-time, halving the deficit and changing the complexion of the tie. While Liverpool’s quality eventually shone through in the second half, the incident left a sour taste for Barnsley boss Hourihane, who felt the act was a sign that the Premier League giants were taking his side too lightly.
Hourihane accuses midfielder of showing lack of respect
Speaking after the match, an agitated Hourihane did not hold back in his assessment of Szoboszlai’s decision-making. The Barnsley coach, who knows the rigours of top-flight football well from his own playing days, suggested that the midfielder would never have attempted such a high-risk manoeuvre against elite opposition.
"It is such an amazing feeling for Adam scoring in front of the Kop," Hourihane told reporters, initially praising his player’s moment of glory. "Liverpool fan, coming through the academy; it's something he can look back on for the rest of his life and say he did that. Not many people can say that.
"But it was a little bit disrespectful from their player, to be honest. I don't think he does that against Chelsea or Arsenal or in a Champions League game. Delighted for Adam, but disrespectful from their player's point of view."
Slot fumes at recurring complacency issues
If Szoboszlai expected his manager to defend his creative expression, he was mistaken. Liverpool boss Arne Slot was frustrated during his post-match media duties, viewing the error not just as a singular mistake, but as part of a worrying trend of complacency that has plagued his side this season.
Slot, who has been working to instil a ruthless efficiency at Anfield, admitted that the goal conceded changed the psychological dynamic of the match. Instead of killing the game off, Liverpool gave Barnsley hope, forcing the hosts to expend unnecessary energy to secure the result.
"I have my opinion about that which I'm definitely going to share with him," Slot said, promising a difficult conversation for the Hungarian in the dressing room. "It's not the first time, and now I'm talking generally, that we are 2-0 up, there are no problems in the game and then we concede a sloppy or an easy goal. This one stands out - even for us!"
The Dutch tactician emphasised that at 2-0, an opponent is often on the verge of capitulation. By gifting them a goal, Liverpool effectively invited pressure onto themselves. "It doesn't help when you concede a goal when you're 2-0 up. The other team is close to maybe accepting their loss, especially if you can keep going and have the ball so much," he explained. "But if you then give away an easy goal which we have done so many times this season, it's a big different in mindset for the other team."
Phillips enjoys bittersweet return to Anfield
Amidst the controversy, it was a special afternoon for Phillips. The 26-year-old, who spent time in Liverpool's youth system without making a senior appearance, seized his moment in the spotlight. Scoring at the Kop end is the stuff of dreams for any player associated with the club, and Phillips took his chance with aplomb after Szoboszlai's gift.
However, the goal was ultimately a consolation. Liverpool’s superior firepower eventually overwhelmed the visitors, ensuring there would be no shock replay. Frimpong’s performance was a particular highlight, with the wing-back adding a cutting edge that Barnsley simply couldn't contain over 90 minutes.
Despite the scare, Liverpool are safely through to the fourth round, where they have been drawn against Premier League rivals Brighton. That fixture will undoubtedly pose a stiffer test than Barnsley, and Slot will be keenly aware that any similar "disrespectful" lapses in concentration against the Seagulls will likely be punished far more severely. For Szoboszlai, the message from both the opposition dugout and his own manager is clear: keep the backheels for the training ground, especially inside your own six-yard box.
