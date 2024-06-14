Does Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham show pay the club? Financial benefits of award-winning documentary series revealed

Getty/FXChris BurtonDoes Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham show pay the club? Financial benefits of award-winning documentary series revealedWrexhamLeague OneShowbizRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have an award-winning documentary in Welcome to Wrexham, but does the show actually pay the club?Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHollywood stars opened window to the worldRed Dragons' fan base growing across the planetDo not receive payment for fly-on-the-wall productionArticle continues below