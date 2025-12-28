Getty Images Sport
'Do us a favour and resign' - Tottenham boss Thomas Frank told to resign by former player in explosive social media rant
Spurs' sudden dip in form after impressive start
Handed the chance to manage one of the biggest teams in England following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou in June, Frank’s reign in charge of Tottenham got off to a brilliant start, with the north Londoners tasting victory in six of their opening 10 games in all competitions.
Rewarded for an excellent spell in charge of Brentford in which he turned the Bees from Championship promotion hopefuls to an established Premier League side, the Dane and Spurs appeared to be a great match at the start, with the club sitting third in the table at the start of November.
However, the early, warm connection Frank was able to build with the Tottenham faithful soon went cold following a torrid end to the same month which brought about a heavy 4-1 loss to Arsenal in the north London derby, as well as defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Fulham. On Monday, Spurs narrowly beat Crystal Palace to register their second win in their last nine Premier League matches.
Frank told to leave Spurs
Former Tottenham star Ramon Vega took to social media share an explosive rant where he slammed the club's head coach, while urging him to quit the club. Vega wrote on X: "Frank, stop talking about last season. They finished 17th. You now have more fit players than Ange had last season, yet you’re still not better off. In fact, it’s a shambles. At least Ange with no support made a miserable season into a wonderful ending for the fans by winning the European Cup and qualifying for the CL. You are now enjoying. So please do us a favour and resign, mate!"
Vega earlier told talkSPORT: "He needs to manage the dressing room. Here the football is a psychological side."
Frank belives Spurs are in transition
Ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park, Frank had claimed that his team are on the right track as he told Sky Sports: "Yeah, I think that's fair. I think it doesn't work if you say, 'Ah, the pros are, by the way, are so good. We have so many nice underlying performance indicators, but by the way, we lost 15 games in a row'. It doesn't work like that, so we need to win, and we need to win, hopefully, a lot of football matches. But what I like is that we haven't had two bad performances in a row. Maybe we lost two games in a row, but not two bad performances. I think it's a big difference. We performed terribly against Arsenal, which is very bad. But we put in a very good performance against PSG, for example. As an example, bad performance against Nottingham Forest, but a good performance against Liverpool. I know we lost it, but that's what you need to look at. And that's a good indicator of how we bounce back, how we work with the players and the team. And I think that's signs of something going in the right direction.
"Honestly, I think we are in a transition phase, because yes, we are a Champions League club, but are we a Champions League club? We only qualified because we won the Europa League. We didn't qualify because we were one of the four or five best clubs in the Premier League last season. We finished 17th. And now we need to compete in the Champions League while we're competing in the Premier League, which is the most difficult thing. The last time we did that was three years ago, when we finished eighth. That's reality. Something happened with the squad over those three years. Then the year after, with no Europe, some of the key players offensively were (James) Maddison, (Dejan) Kulusevski, Sonny (Son Heung-Min), who are not here anymore [Son has left club, while Maddison and Kulusevski are long-term injury absentees]. So that's just some of the reality. And then we need to build that competitive team that can compete every third or fourth day. And that's just an ongoing working process, no matter if we like it or not, to speak about it. That's what we're working very hard on every single day. I think we are building some of the bits behind the scenes that are good. So, for example, I think there is a very good win in how the coaching staff, performance staff, and medical staff are working together."
Frank continues to enjoy dressing room's support
Despite facing criticism from fans and former players, Frank continues to enjoy the support of his players as Randal Kolo Muani recently claimed that all the player "trust" their manager. The Frenchman had said: "Yeah, we have a good relationship. We talk together so much and he has good coaches, so I am happy with him. All the team, my teammates, we have trust with the coach and everybody is happy with him. Now we work a lot to go hard [for this period]."
