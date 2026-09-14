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‘What is more obvious than a diving header?!’ - VAR error stuns Michael Owen as City striker Erling Haaland benefits from bizarre Enzo Fernandez call in Manchester derby
Haaland scored winner despite Fernandez being offside
The incident in question took place on the hour mark, with prolific Norwegian striker Haaland firing into the roof of the net from a tight angle. The flag initially went up against him, cutting celebrations short, but a review determined that the effort should stand.
City’s fearsome No.9 was being played on by the boot of United full-back Patrick Dorgu, as he deflected a low delivery from the left across the face of goal, and he made no mistake with a typically unerring finish. Fernandez was, however, another point of contention.
The World Cup-winning Argentine never got onside, after positioning himself as City’s furthest player forward, and attempted to get his head on the ball as it flashed past him. Fellow countryman and domestic rival Lisandro Martinez moved towards the midfielder when it became apparent that there may be some last-ditch defending to do. The South American centre-half had to ignore Haaland ghosting in behind him.
The match officials, led by those in the VAR booth, came to the collective decision that the goal should count. United legend Gary Neville, who was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, suggested after viewing the replays himself that an apology would be forthcoming as a huge call in the most prominent of fixtures was clearly wrong.
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Ex-Man Utd striker Owen delivers his verdict
Owen - who now serves as Casino.org's ambassador, helping British players compare the best online casinos selected for UK players - told GOAL, ahead of returning to hosting duties on ‘Match Officials Mic’d Up’ alongside referees chief Howard Webb, when asked for his take on the matter: “I've sat in the VAR hub and gone through lots of decisions and it isn't easy. I mean it's 10 times harder than people think.
“However, this was as straightforward as it gets really. I simply don't know how they can come to this decision. What I do know is that the linesman gave offside for Haaland. So he gave offside for Haaland, I know that for a fact. So that can only have distorted their view in terms of they think, ‘right well we've got to check for Haaland, let's draw the lines, oh my word he's onside’.
“But how they can't check, or if they do check, how they can't pull it up for an offside from Fernandez - he clearly makes a movement towards the ball. What movement is more obvious than a diving header! It's not a case of has he tried to touch that or not? He's flung himself for a diving header. It absolutely beggars belief. It doesn't get any more straightforward in my eyes.”
Carrick questions and statement from Pro Ref
United boss Michael Carrick said afterwards, with the game ending 1-0 in City’s favour: “I can't understand how we are trying to help referees - putting so many layers behind them, so many people, so many bodies, so many screens and so many offices, to try to come up with the right decisions - and if that's how the rule is interpreted, that you're not interfering with play because you have thrown yourself at the ball six yards from goal and pretty much nearly touched it, it's worrying if that's how the game is seen by those who are officiating it.”
As predicted by Neville, a statement from Pro Ref duly followed. That read: “It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.
“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”
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Man Utd left empty-handed as 10-man City claim points
That is scant consolation for United as the game has been and gone, with no points being taken from it despite more than 65 minutes against 10 men. Phil Foden was dismissed early on after tangling with Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes - with the City playmaker deemed to have kicked out into the stomach of his opponent.
It is not the first time this season - with the campaign still only a matter of weeks old - that VAR has made unfortunate headlines and dominated post-match discussion. Ex-England star Owen is among those hoping for greater clarity and consistency heading forward.
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